Aldridge Gardens spring plant sale set for April 28-30

Staff photo. Carey Cauthen shops for plants during the spring plant sale at Aldridge Gardens on April 30, 2021.

Aldridge Gardens will host its annual spring plant sale April 28-30.

The event, which should include close to 1,000 plants, will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, April 28-29, and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 30.

As usual, there will be a large number of hydrangeas, plus azaleas and a variety of pollinated plants, landscape architect Rip Weaver said. The inventory mostly will be shrubs, but there should be a few trees as well, he said. Sizes will vary from a pint to 5 gallons, he said.

“It looks like we’ve got a great selection of stuff coming in,” Weaver said.

Some of the plants will be priced at less than $10, but prices likely will go up to $75 or more for items such as a few of the larger snowflake hydrangeas.

The Walking Tree Bonsai Nursery off Old Rocky Ridge Road will be part of the sale, along with several craft vendors selling items including labels and birdhouses, he said.

Other parts of this year’s event should also include food trucks, along with volunteers and master gardeners to help shoppers select the right plants for their homes and give advice about placement, care and maintenance.

Some years, the spring sale has raised around $10,000 for Aldridge Gardens, but the average probably is closer to $5,000 to $7,000, Weaver said. The money from the sale is used to pay for improvement projects, such as expansion of the irrigation system, replacing dead or diseased plant materials or making more trails in the gardens accessible for handicapped people.

Aldridge Gardens members will receive 10% off all purchases with their membership card. For more about the gardens and the sale, visit aldridgegardens.com.

