Alabama law enforcement officers to gather in Vestavia Hills in October

Former Birmingham police Chief A.C. Roper is scheduled as a kyenote speaker at the annual BlueWatch Conference at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Oct. 23, 2024.

Law enforcement officers from across the state are scheduled to come to Vestavia Hills for a conference in October.

The annual BlueWatch Conference is set for Oct. 23 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center at 1090 Montgomery Highway.

This year’s summit is designed to give officers the tools they need to face the challenges of law enforcement. One of the keynote speakers will be John Davis, a former Army Ranger and California police officer who now works with the Mighty Oaks Foundation, helping veterans deal with post-traumatic stress disorder. He plans to speak on the four pillars of resiliency.

The other keynote speaker is A.C. Roper, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general and former Birmingham police chief. He will speak on modern-day policing in an uncertain world.

The agenda is designed to offer something for everyone, regardless of their role or rank in law enforcement. Breakfast, lunch and refreshments will be provided. Tickets range from $80 to $95 and can be purchased online at bluewatchfoundation.org/upcoming-events.