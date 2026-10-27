Alabama Craft Guild brings 53rd annual Fine Craft Show to Vestavia Hills Civic Center

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alabama Craft Guild

The Alabama Craft Guild will hold its 53rd annual Fine Craft Show on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center, the first time the show has been staged at the venue.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 31 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 1. Admission and parking are free. Donations are accepted to support the Guild’s work preserving and promoting fine craft in Alabama.

The show is one of the state’s longest-running craft exhibitions. Artisans from across Alabama will display and sell basketry, metalwork, clay sculpture, pottery, wearable fiber, fiber wall art, gourds, jewelry, glasswork, stained glass, woodwork and printmaking.

Visitors can talk with the makers and learn about their techniques. The show is juried, meaning each artist’s work is reviewed before being accepted.

Vaughn Millner, a jewelry artisan, has shown her work with the Guild before.

“The Alabama Craft Guild is a premier organization. I’m honored to be a part of the Alabama Craft Guild community and their consistently extraordinary, juried exhibition,” Millner said.

The move to the civic center gives the show more space and easier parking than it has had in past years. The timing has also made it a regular stop for holiday shoppers, according to Lee Harrelson, a metal artisan who returns to the show each year.

“The Alabama Craft Guild’s annual show has a long-standing reputation as one of Birmingham’s most respected and anticipated art events. Filled with exceptional fine craft and original artwork from some of Alabama’s finest artists and makers, it has become a tradition for many Birmingham residents and a go-to destination for unique holiday shopping. I am truly honored to have my work included among such a talented and prestigious group of artists, and I eagerly look forward to this show every year,” Harrelson said.

The Alabama Craft Guild supports artisans statewide through exhibitions, education and community programs.