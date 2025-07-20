Alabama arts councils to have networking event in Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Arts Council People peruse items in a silent auction at the 2024 Vestavia Hills Arts Council spring fling at St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

Two of Alabama’s top arts leaders will visit Vestavia Hills on Monday, July 29, to headline the Arts Councils of Alabama Networking Gathering at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center.

Rebecca Yeager, the newly named executive director of the Alabama Arts Alliance, and Jackie Viskup, PhD, program manager for the Alabama State Council on the Arts, will share their expertise and perspectives on creative strategies, advocacy, and the future of the arts. The gathering, hosted by the Arts Council of Vestavia Hills, will run from 1 to 3 p.m. at 1090 Montgomery Highway.

The program opens with remarks from Yeager and Viskup at 1 p.m., followed by a roundtable discussion and networking session. Discussion topics include board and volunteer communication, grant opportunities, classifying art forms, celebrating performing arts and boosting fundraising and membership drives.

The event is designed to bring together arts councils, advocates and community leaders from across the state to exchange ideas and strengthen local arts communities.

Organizers encourage attendees to RSVP by emailing vhartscouncil@gmail.com