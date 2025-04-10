Adults invited to gaming night at Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest

× Expand Image courtesy of Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest

If you’re an adult who likes video games, the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest is offering an adult gaming night on Monday, April 14, in the library’s Makerspace.

Anyone 18 or older is invited to come hang out, play video games and eat snacks from 6 to 7 or 7:30 p.m.

“We’ve got a ton of games to choose from,” said Lora Roberts, a library assistant for the adult services department who organizes the event.

The library has held an adult gaming night about five times in the past, and some of the most popular games have been Mario Kart, Minecraft, Fortnight and Smash Bros, Roberts said.

The library will have Switch, PS5, PS4 and Steam Deck video consoles available, she said. Board games also will be available if people would rather do that, she said.

Most people also don’t know that the library also has a nice collection of video games that can be checked out like books, Roberts said.

No registration is required to attend the adult gaming night. For more information, call 205-978-4678.