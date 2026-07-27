Adults can craft clay miniatures at Vestavia library

× Expand Image courtesy of Vestavia Hills Library

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest will host "Crafter's, Inc.: Clay Miniatures" on Wednesday, Aug. 5, from 11 a.m. to noon in the Community Room.

The adult-only workshop invites participants to create miniature works of art using clay in a guided crafting session. The program is designed for adults ages 18 and older and provides an opportunity to explore a creative hobby while making a unique handmade project.

Space is limited, and advance registration is required for all attendees.

The program is open to adults ages 18 and older. To register, visit vestavialibrary.org/event/crafters-inc-clay-miniatures.