City manager to propose plan to review water drainage issues

City Manager Jeff Downes announced that he and the engineering department will soon propose a plan that evaluates water drainage issues after two particular basins have been “bombarded” with issues.

If approved and funded, the plan would review basins east of U.S. 31 and south of Shades Crest Road.

Downes expressed to the council that he believes there needs to be more cooperation between private entities and the public when addressing these issues.

“Some require private and some require public involvement but they all work together,” said Downes. “They all need to be integrated.”

At the meeting, the council approved an ordinance electing not to purchase the Vestavia Plaza Shopping Center. The city has the right of first refusal on that property, located near City Hall. The property is potentially being sold to SW Holdings II, according to the agenda packet.

In other business, the council:

Approved the liquor license for Vestavia Package Store at 2970 Columbiana Road.

Approved a resolution vacating a drainage easement located at 1806 Vestwood Hills Circle.

Approved the annexation and rezoning of 3632 Dabney Drive, from Jefferson County E-2 To Vestavia Hills R-1.

Approved the annexation and rezoning of 1700 Shades Crest Road, from Jefferson County E-2 to VH R-1.

Approved the annexation and rezoning of 2819 Acton Place, from Jefferson County E-1 to VH R-1.

Approved the annexation of 2632 Alta Vista Circle.

Approved the annexation of 2600 Alta Vista Circle.

Approved the rezoning of 2632, 2624, And 2600 Alta Vista Circle from Shelby County E-1 To Vestavia Hills R-2.

Community editor Neal Embry contributed to this report.