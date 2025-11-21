9 apply for Vestavia park board, 5 apply for library board

× Expand Softball photo by Erin Nelson; library photo courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills Left:Camryn Cox, 11, makes a throw to first base during a youth softball camp at Wald Park in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Right: Books in the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest.

Nine people have applied for a vacant seat on the Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation Board, and five have applied for a seat on the board of directors for the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest.

Applicants for the park board seat are:

Allison Crotwell, self-employed licensed clinical social worker

Jay Eichelberger, manufacturing general manager, Altec

Hasin Gandhakwala, electric transportation manager, Alabama Power Co.

Michael Garber Jr., vice president and senior project manager, Fite Building Co.

Clayton Hollinhead, treasury management relationship manager, Regions Bank

Todd Mishkin, partner, Resolution Law Group

Julie Palmer, semi-retired circuit judge, mediator and attorney

Will Steineker, information technology project manager, SCA Health

Philip Young Jr., insurance broker, CRC Group

Applicants for the library board are:

Kathleen Duquette, retired registered nurse

Wendy Johnson, self-employed public relations consultant

Donald Karaki, retired professor, UAB School of Dentistry

Emily Lawrence, retired lawyer and substitute teacher

Luc Ralph Robert Slate, accounting student, University of Alabama at Birmingham

Six of the applicants for the park board (Gandhakwala, Garber, Mishkin, Plamer, Steineker and Young) were interviewed Nov. 18, and the other three (Crotwell, Eichelberger and Hollinhead) are slated to be interviewed Thursday, Dec. 4, starting at 1 p.m.

All five of the library board applicants are scheduled to be interviewed on Dec. 4 as well, with interviews set to begin at 8 a.m. The interviews are open to the public.

The Library Board typically meets every fourth Tuesday of the month at 4 p.m. at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest, and board members serve four-year terms. The Parks and Recreation Board typically meets at 7:30 a.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center, and park board members serve five-year terms.