7 achieve rank of Eagle Scout

On April 11, seven young men were honored for achieving the rank of Eagle Scout.

Boy Scout Troop 76 held its most recent Eagle Court of Honor on April 11 at Barber Motor Sports Complex, honoring Nate Siple, Archer Williamson, Josh Dobelbower, Jonathan Sanders, Nick Jebeles, Jeb Savage and Charles Sands.

“This was a journey of years and leaves a lasting legacy of service to their community,” the Troop announced. “Multiple churches, parks, schools and even the Vestavia Hills High School Marching Band have benefited from the hard work of these young men. We offer them our most heartfelt congratulations.”

– Submitted by Jodi Burrus.