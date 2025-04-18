6th annual Rocky Ridge Battle of the Bands is Saturday, April 19

× Expand File photo Tanner Hutson, one of the lead singers for Ridiculous 6, points to the crowd during his band’s performance at the inaugural Rocky Ridge Battle of the Bands on Saturday, April 28.

The sixth annual Rocky Ridge Battle of the Bands is this Saturday, April 19, and will feature middle and high school bands and musicians.

The free event, sponsored by Mason Music, will take place in the parking lot of Rocky Ridge Plaza at 2531 Rocky Ridge Road from 5 to 9 p.m.

Middle school bands and musicians will perform first, each doing no more than 15 to 20 minutes each. Then the high school bands and musicians will follow. The competition is open to all styles of musicians, from country to rock or jazz. Bands can play cover songs or originals. Musicians can be solo artists, brass bands, full bands or all points in between, organizers said.

The bands will compete for a total of $1,000 in prize money, with the first-place band in each division getting $750 and the runner-up getting $250.

The public is invited to come enjoy the show and support the musicians as they play and sing. Experienced musicians will serve as judges, rating the bands and musicians on preparedness, presentation, originality, material, appearance, improvisation, audience participation, verbal interaction, physical interaction, confidence, quality of performance, stage presence and conformance to contest rules.

The music typically ends around 9:30 p.m.

For more information, visit rockyridgebattleofthebands.com or contact the event coordinator, Bob Barker, at 205-223-2755 or bob@bigcolor.biz.