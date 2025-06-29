56 for 56, Episode 5: We're in the home stretch

Time’s almost up. When you read this, the weigh-in will be just days away — and I’ll be staring down the final miles of a goal I’ve been chasing since January.

The public goal was clear: lose 56 pounds by my 56th birthday. But that wasn’t the full story. Privately, the number I was chasing was 76. I had already dropped the first 20 before I ever went public. This wasn’t just about optics or vanity — it was about proving I could still summon the kind of focus and discipline that had once come easily.

But more is in play now than in my 30s or 40s. Back then, I could drop 50 — even 100 — pounds with pure willpower. The truth is, this is the hardest it’s ever been.

Part of that is physical. At 55, the metabolism doesn’t bend as easily. Recovery takes longer. The tools that used to work like magic now need coaxing.

There’s also something new: For the first time, I’m doing one of these sprints knowing I have ADHD. I wasn’t diagnosed until I was 53 — which, looking back, explains a lot. There’s still a lot to unpack, but just understanding that has changed how I approach challenge and recovery.

A full-on ADHD burnout hit in the spring. I kept pushing — running six newspapers, navigating personal turbulence and refusing to slow down. I crashed hard. When I finally came up for air, there were just six weeks left — and I was still 30 pounds away from the public goal.

I could’ve written it off. Said it was too much. Blamed the schedule, the stress, the age. But instead of walking away, I reset. In May, I got honest with myself. I built a plan — not just to push through the final stretch, but to do it smarter.

Here’s what the final sprint looks like:

Nutrition: A high-protein, low-calorie liquid protocol — just 800 to 1,200 calories a day, with 240 to 260 grams of protein. It’s built around two large blended shakes a day (split into four servings), a combination of whey isolate and collagen. Add to that four servings of chicken broth for sodium and hydration and minimal solid foods — mostly celery, cucumber and the occasional apple on harder training days. Water intake tops 200 ounces a day, with two electrolyte supplements and coffee kept lean at about 60 calories daily.

Training: Target: burn more than 1,600 active calories daily, on top of a 2,400 basal metabolic rate (BMR). That’s a 4,000-calorie burn target, driven by HOTWORX sessions, kettlebell work, walking miles, and HIIT. I’m layering in micro-circuits — pushups, squats, planks — throughout the day and stacking movement wherever I can. The approach isn’t flashy, but it’s relentless.

Tracking & recovery: I’m logging everything — calories, water, supplements, hunger — through MyFitnessPal. Whoop helps guide recovery, and I’ll adjust based on energy and muscle retention. IV therapy at Prime IV helps support hydration and fat loss, while HOTWORX saunas assist in both calorie burn and recovery. I’m supplementing daily with collagen, magnesium and a multivitamin.

Whether I cross the 56-pound finish line exactly or fall a few steps short, the real success has already taken shape. I’ve learned how to adapt — not just to age or to stress, but to the realities of neurodivergence. For the first time, I’m trying to win not with raw intensity, but with clarity. With systems. With sustainability in mind.

And maybe that’s the true milestone — not just what I lose, but what I learn to let go.

