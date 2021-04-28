53rd annual Poinsettia Ball slated for May 7

× Expand Staff photo. Brooke Westhoven, Anthony Evans, Courtney Westhoven and Diane Westhoven at the 2017 Poinsettia Ball. This year’s ball will be May 7.

The 53rd annual Poinsettia Ball will be this month at Vestavia Country Club, honoring 26 young women and raising funds for Alabama Ballet.

This year’s event is slated for May 7, and 26 young women will be presented by their families. After the presentation, debutantes will continue the evening with the traditional father-daughter waltz followed by music and a reception. The event is hosted by the Poinsettia Men’s Club and Ballet Women’s Committee, and all proceeds from the event will support Alabama Ballet.

The Ballet Women’s Committee was founded in 1960 to foster and promote fine arts in the greater Birmingham area.

Eighteen junior debutantes will be introduced to the ballroom prior to the entrance of this year’s debutantes, and they will be introduced on their father’s arm and then seated.

The Men’s Club president is Mike Gregory. The Ballet Women’s Committee president is Ashley Stockard. Liz Guest is the Ball Board president. Jayna Southerland is the ball chairwoman. Cindy Tyus is the debutante social chairwoman who coordinates all of the debutante’s activities. The benefactors benefit chairwoman is Liz Losole.

The Ballet Women’s Committee Board includes: Sharon Maddox, Lianne Hand, Stephanie Whisenhunt, Tammy Towns, Kelly Triano, Ashley Moran, Cindy Tyus, Jayna Southerland, Melissa Mcmurray, Allison Herr, Sarah Bryan, Ashley Stockard and Liz Guest.