5 changes for 2025: Indoor pickleball

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Shannon Denney, one of the owners and operators of the new Picklr facility, holds a pickleball paddle at the Wald Park pickleball courts in Vestavia Hills, Ala, on Nov. 21, 2024. × 2 of 5 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Vestavia Hills residents play pickleball at Wald Park in Vestavia Hills, Ala, on Nov. 21, 2024. The opening of the new Picklr facility in Feb. will entice many of the area's residents. × 3 of 5 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Vestavia Hills residents play pickleball at Wald Park in Vestavia Hills, Ala, on Nov. 21, 2024. Picklr, a new pickleball facility coming in Feb., will have a large pull to pickleball players in the area. × 4 of 5 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Picklr, a new pickleball complex being built across from city hall, already has many residents excited. Until its opening, these Vestavia Hills residents are playing pickleball at Wald Park in Vestavia Hills, Ala. × 5 of 5 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Vestavia Hills residents play pickleball at Wald Park in Vestavia Hills, Ala, on Nov. 21, 2024. Prev Next

As the calendar flips into 2025, there are many things to watch in Vestavia Hills. To kick off the new year, we’re highlighting five things worth attention in the new year, including plans for a new indoor pickleball complex.

As the popularity of pickleball has surged, so has the demand for space, including in Vestavia Hills.

Patrick Denney, a real estate developer who lives in Vestavia Hills, and his wife, Shannon, hope to meet a good deal of that demand with a new indoor pickleball facility called The Picklr in the heart of “old Vestavia.”

× 1 of 2 Expand Images courtesy of Altera-AIP Ve Sketches of the future exterior for The Picklr, a 10-court pickleball complex in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. × 2 of 2 Expand Images courtesy of Altera-AIP Ve These sketches show the proposed interior of a 10-court indoor pickleball complex called The Picklr in the former location of the Sprouts grocery store in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. Prev Next

The Denneys plan to put 10 pickleball courts inside the former Sprouts Farmers Market along U.S. 31, across from Vestavia Hills City Hall. The 28,000-square-foot space also will include a pro shop and a restaurant and will host local pickleball leagues, tournaments and professional events, Shannon Denney said.

Construction is well underway, and the Denneys say they plan to open the facility in mid-February or early March.

Patrick Denney’s company, Altera AIP-Vestavia, purchased the entire shopping center to obtain the Sprouts space because complex financial arrangements made it difficult to sublease the space from Sprouts, which had continued to make lease payments since moving out of the building in late 2018.

The Vestavia Hills City Council approved an incentive agreement to facilitate the deal. The agreement included an initial investment of $300,000 from the city to Altera-AIP Vestavia, plus the re-establishment of non-educational sales and property tax rebates that were terminated in 2018 when Sprouts ceased operations. The rebates include a 50% share of the city tax revenues produced by the shopping center over 10 years.

Check out the rest of the articles in our 5 Changes for 2025 series here.