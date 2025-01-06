5 changes for 2025: Growth in eastern Vestavia

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt The Filmont in the Liberty Park area of Vestavia Hills is one of several new living developments set to open in 2025. The Filmont specifically targets active older adults looking for quality amenities and a luxury experience.

As the calendar flips into 2025, there are many things to watch in Vestavia Hills. To kick off the new year, we’re highlighting five things worth attention in the new year, including new growth and development in eastern Vestavia Hills.

City officials also expect to see continued growth in the eastern part of the city. In recent years, there have been about 100 new construction permits in Vestavia Hills per year, with about 85 of those being residential permits, City Manager Jeff Downes said.

About 70% of that growth is occurring in eastern Vestavia Hills, and that should continue in 2025, Downes said.

Also, Medical Properties Trust should finish construction of its new headquarters in The Bray at Liberty Park, and the Liberty Park Joint Venture should complete two multi-family projects in 2025, one for people ages 55 and older, Downes said.

Additionally, there should be three other commercial projects happening in Liberty Park in 2025 and hopefully the commencement of a full-service hotel with a restaurant and meeting space, “but none of that is in stone,” he said.

2025 should be a planning year for determining what will go on reclaimed coal mine land next to the Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex, Downes said. Possibilities include a police substation, a small library branch, a spot for parks and recreation programs and a new park maintenance and public works facility. Priorities should be determined at a February planning meeting, Downes said.

People also can expect to see three or four service-oriented businesses in the Blue Lake Drive area as residential rental property is converted to commercial use, he said. The only vacant lot in Patchwork Farms likely will be a bank branch coming in 2025, he said.

The new $2.6 million roundabout being built at the intersection of Blue Lake Drive and Sicard Hollow Road should be finished this spring, Downes said.

