3rd annual Amanda Pair Foundation Legacy Run is Nov. 23

Amanda Pair with her husband, Allen, and two daughters, Ava and Anna, at a race before Pair died of lung cancer in June 2022.

The memory of Amanda Pair lives on in Vestavia Hills with the third annual Amanda Pair Foundation Legacy Run late next week.

The 5K race and fun run this year are slated for Saturday, Nov. 23, in the Liberty Park community.

Pair served as a leader in the PTO at Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park before dying of lung cancer in June 2022, leaving behind a husband and two daughters. She played a key role during the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the few adults not employed by the school who was allowed inside to assist during the height of the pandemic.

This year’s Legacy Run will begin and end at the school. The start time is 8 a.m. There is no fee to participate, but donations are requested.

The majority of proceeds from the run will help fund a memorial scholarship created in Pair’s honor by the Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park PTO. This scholarship will be awarded to a deserving senior student at Vestavia Hills High School who exemplifies the “Rebel spirit and a servant heart.”

To register to run, find more information or make a donation, visit amandapair.org/legacy-run.

