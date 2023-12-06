2nd annual Gingerbread Jam set on Dec. 9

On Dec. 9, the Vestavia Hills Civic Center will host the Second Annual Gingerbread Jam.

Participants are invited to sign up for this festive event, where they can showcase their gingerbread house creations. The process involves building the gingerbread houses at home and then dropping them off at the civic center for display between 9 a.m. and noon.

There are multiple categories available for participants to register their houses. Once the houses are on display, all participants will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite creations.

The event not only promises a fun and creative experience for participants but also serves a philanthropic purpose. All proceeds from the Gingerbread Jam will be donated to the Megan Montgomery Foundation. This organization is dedicated to preventing domestic abuse by investing in young adults and assisting them in recognizing unhealthy behaviors.

For those looking to engage in a holiday-themed activity that also supports a meaningful cause, the Gingerbread Jam offers a unique opportunity to showcase creativity while contributing to the fight against domestic abuse.

Registration for the Gingerbread Jam is accessible through the website gingerbreadjam.swell.gives.