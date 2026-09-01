21st Viva Vestavia to be held Sept. 22

× Expand Photos by Jon Anderson. Jessica Armstrong serves food from Miss Astrid’s Tavern at the 2025 Viva Vestavia event.

The 21st Viva Vestavia Hills will be held Sept. 22 at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center beginning at 6:30 p.m.

This event offers a “taste of Vestavia,” giving local restaurants the opportunity to spotlight themselves to the community.

Expand Photos by Jon Anderson. Ashley Chambliss, Sallie Hallmark and Shelley Sumner check out the Cookie Fix table at the 2025 Viva Vestavia event.

“This event is very successful because our restaurants have been excellent supporters,” said Katie Woodruff, communications manager for the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce. “Their participation is essential for the event to be successful. We need a good mix of restaurants for people to want to attend.”

This is the primary fundraiser for the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce Foundation, which provides an annual scholarship for a Vestavia Hills High School senior, as well as funding for various capital projects in the city.

In addition to restaurant tastings, Viva Vestavia Hills also features a silent auction.

Silent auction items will be shared on the Chamber’s social media channels leading up to the event.

Expand Photos by Jon Anderson. Marsha Gunter, left, and Eliza Warden entertain guests with music at the 2025 Viva Vestavia event.

Woodruff said there have been roughly 20 to 23 restaurants participating from previous years.

“People love trying the different food samples, especially from restaurants that are new to Vestavia that they might not have had a chance to visit yet,” Woodruff said. “We love it when someone discovers a new restaurant at Viva Vestavia and becomes a regular customer at that restaurant.”

Tickets to attend the event are available for purchase by visiting vestaviahills.org. For more information about the event or if a restaurant is interested in participating, call 205-823-5011 or email chamber@vestaviahills.org.

An information box in the printed version of the September Vestavia Voice indicated the event was free to attend. Tickets are $50 and available for purchase at the website above. We apologize for the error.