2026 Wing Ding raises more than $15,000 for Down Syndrome Alabama

× Expand Photo from Down Syndrome Alabama Facebook page Leadership Vestavia Hills presented $15,150 to Down Syndrome Alabama with proceeds from the 2026 Wing Ding wing-cooking competition.

Down Syndrome Alabama recently received a donation of more than $15,000 from Leadership Vestavia Hills.

The leadership organization raised the $15,150 with its 2026 Wing Ding wing-cooking competition at Vestavia Hills City Hall on April 25. Nineteen teams competed in the event.

Here were the winning teams:

Grilled wings:

First place — Marathon Electrical

Second place — Cahaba Benefits

Third place — Moore’s Marinade

Fried wings:

First place — MJ Harris

Second place — First Federal Mortgage

Third place — ITAC Solutions

People’s Choice: Marathon Electrical

Spirit Award: MJ Harris

“It takes a community to create this kind of impact, and we are grateful to be part of one that shows up in such a big way,” the Down Syndrome Alabama organization said in a Facebook post.

Down Syndrome Alabama, based in Vestavia Hills, connects and supports people with Down syndrome and their families throughout the state, providing programs and opportunities for them to thrive in every stage of life.