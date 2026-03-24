2026 fall Little Rebel Cheer program registration is April 9-12

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Youth Football Cheerleaders for Vestavia Hills Youth Football Rebels second-grade team wear blue corsages at the 2016 Light Up the Night Game, which raised money to fight diabetes.

Registration for the 2026 Little Rebel Cheer program’s fall season is coming up April 9-12.

The registration window opens at 9 a.m. on April 9 and goes through 11:59 p.m. on April 12.

Practices are set by each squad’s coach but typically are held on Sunday afternoons for about an hour. The Liberty Park squads practice at the Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex, while other squads practice at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center. Weekly practices are mandatory.

The games usually are held once per week on Monday, Tuesday or Thursday evenings. The season runs from September to October, but playoffs may extend into November. Some coaches start practices in the summer, but the program generally begins Aug. 3.

The cost to register is $350. Register here.