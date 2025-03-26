2025 Wing Ding Challenge set for April 26 at Vestavia Hills City Hall lawn

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Southern barbecue wings with Asian white barbecue sauce sit ready to be served from the Ascension Episcopal Church tent at the Wing Ding 2024 wings cookoff at Vestavia Hills City Hall on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

Local teams of amateur chefs once again are scheduled to compete to see who can cook the best-tasting wings at Leadership Vestavia Hills’ 2025 Wing Ding Challenge.

This year’s event is scheduled for Saturday, April 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Vestavia Hills City Hall lawn at 1032 Montgomery Highway.

Awards will be given to the judges’ favorites, plus a people’s choice category. Attendees get a chance to sample all the contestants’ food. There also will be live music and a children’s area with games and activities.

The cost to attend is $12 if tickets are purchased in advance or $15 at the gate. However, people who bring a canned good donation for the Vestavia Food Pantry can get in for $10 at the gate. Children ages 13 or younger are admitted for free.

For more information, email Carter Slappey at ceslappey@gmail.com or go to leadershipvestaviahills.com/wing-ding-challenge.