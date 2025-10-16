2025 Walk to End Alzheimer's is Sunday at Wald Park

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Alzheimer's Association Participants in a previous Walk to End Alzheimer's

The Alzheimer’s Association is holding a Walk to End Alzheimer's in Wald Park on Sunday, Oct. 19, to raise money to further the care, support and research efforts.

Registration starts at 1 p.m., and a ceremony is scheduled for 3 p.m. There is no registration fee for the walk. However, the organization asks that every participant make a personal donation and commit to raising funds in the fight against Alzheimer's.

The goal is to raise $500,000 with this walk. As of Thursday, Oct. 16, 93 teams with 430 participants had registered and $180,866 had been raised, according to the association’s website.

Wald Park is at 1973 Merryvale Road, just off U.S. 31 and next to the Vestavia Hills Board of Education office. Register for the walk at act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2025/AL-Alabama.

For more information, call Kay Powell at 205-835-8981 or email her at klpowell@alz.org.