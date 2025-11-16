2025 Vestavia Hills Tree Lighting Festival set for Nov. 20

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Rockettes and Santa surround the Christmas tree at the Vestavia Hills, AL Civic Center during the annual tree lighting on Dec. 3, 2024.

The city of Vestavia Hills’ annual Tree Lighting Festival to ring in the holiday season is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 20.

First, there will be a ceremonial lighting of the Christmas tree at Vestavia Hills City Hall at 6 p.m. Then, guests are invited to head over to the Vestavia Hills Civic Center next door for photos with Santa, holiday treats, music and festivities for all ages.

This event is hosted by the city of Vestavia Hills and the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce. For more information, go to vhal.org/events/tree-lighting-festival.