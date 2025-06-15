Qualifying period for 2025 Vestavia Hills election is almost halfway through

× Expand Photo by Loyd McIntosh The Vestavia Hills City Council meets at Vestavia Hills City Hall on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.

The qualifying period for this year’s municipal election is about halfway through.

Qualifying began Tuesday, June 10, and will continue through Tuesday, June 24, for those people interested in running to be Vestavia Hills’ mayor or a member of the Vestavia Hills City Council. There are four seats on the City Council other than the mayor.

As of Friday, June 13, two people had filed papers to run for mayor, and five people had filed papers to run for the other four seats. Each candidate must choose a particular place they want to seek. All candidates run citywide because the council seats are not divided by geographic districts.

People who want to qualify to run for office must file qualifying papers with the Vestavia Hills City Clerk’s Office and file a statement of economic interests with the Alabama Ethics Commission. Candidates who do not file with the Ethics Commission will not be placed on the ballot, and two candidates still had not met that requirement as of Friday afternoon, according to the city’s website.

As of Friday, these are the candidates who had filed qualifying papers with the city clerk’s office:

Mayor:

Richard Cheatwood (partially qualified)

Ashley Curry

Council Place 1:

Rusty Weaver

Council Place 2:

Kimberly Cook

Karl Julian (partially qualified)

Council Place 3:

Jacob Pugh

Council Place 4:

Ali Pilcher

Vestavia Hills’ city election will be Aug. 26. For more information about the election or qualifying to run, visit the city’s website here.