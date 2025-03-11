2025 Taste of Teal Gala for gynecologic cancer research moves to Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Laura Crandall Brown Foundation. People attend the 2024 Taste of Teal Gala at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama,

The Laura Crandall Brown Foundation is putting on its annual Taste of Teal Gala fundraiser this Friday night, March 14, at the Vestavia Country Club to raise money for gynecologic cancer research and awareness and support for patients and survivors.

The event, scheduled to start at 6 p.m., will include dinner, drinks, casino games, a silent auction and live auction. One of the live auction items this year will be a getaway to Teton Springs Lodge's "Lady Slipper Cabin," located just two hours from Yellowstone in Victor, Idaho.

The foundation also will present four “Legacy of Laura” awards to a company and three individuals for the hope, compassion and positivity they have brought to the lives of gynecologic cancer patients and survivors.

Individual tickets for the gala are $200 and include dinner, drinks and casino “play money.” Tables for 10 people cost $2,000. To purchase tickets, go to thinkoflaura.org/tasteofteal.