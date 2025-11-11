2025 Magical Marketplace is at Vestavia Hills Methodist Church Nov. 13-14

× Expand Image from Vestavia Hills Methodist Church Facebook page

Vestavia Hills Methodist Church is having its annual Magical Marketplace with craft vendors this Thursday and Friday, Nov. 13-14.

The main market is Friday, Nov. 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but for $5, shoppers can get an early start and first dibs on all the goods on Thursday, Nov. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Proceeds from the craft market benefit Unless U, which provides continuing education for adults with special needs.

Vestavia Hills Methodist Church is at 2061 Kentucky Ave. For more information, call 205-822-9631.