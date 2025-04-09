2025 Liberty Park Farmers Market rescheduled to April 17

× Expand Photos courtesy of C&J Farms and Hamm Farms Vegetables and fruit from C&J Farms and Hamm Farms will be part of the offerings at the Liberty Park Farmers Market on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

The annual Liberty Park farmers market held in conjunction with the city of Vestavia Hills’ Dogwood Festival, has been rescheduled from April 10 to Thursday, April 17.

The market, to be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Lime Street in front of the LIV Apartments that are under construction, will include more than 25 vendors, food trucks, free kids’ face painting and live music, said Kris Reek, a project manager with the Daniel Communities and Liberty Park Joint Venture.

Some of the participants include C&J Farms, Hamm Farms, Pudding Amore and Eugene’s Hot Chicken.