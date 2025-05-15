2025 I Love America Night scheduled for June 26 at Wald Park

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Hundreds of people attend the 42nd annual I love America Night at Wald Park on Thursday, June 27, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.

The city of Vestavia Hills’ 43rd annual I Love America Night has been scheduled for June 26 at Wald Park.

Beginning at 6 p.m., people are invited to gather for free swimming at the Vestavia Hills Aquatic Center, kids’ activities, food vendors, live music and a fireworks show later in the night.

The event is jointly sponsored by the city and the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce.

For future updates, go to vestaviahills.org