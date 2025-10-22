2025 Halloween in the Heights is Saturday, Oct. 25

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest Costumed visitors make their way around the 2023 Halloween in the Heights event in Cahaba Heights.

Families are invited to enjoy a full day of Halloween fun at Heights Village during the annual Halloween in the Heights event on Saturday, Oct. 25.

Trick-or-treating with local businesses will take place throughout the shopping center from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the Cahaba Heights Witches Ride scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. The day wraps up with a community block party from 4 to 7 p.m., featuring live music by Harry Downes, food vendors and festive activities.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025

Time: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Heights Village, 3138 Cahaba Heights Rd.

Activities:

• Trick-or-treating at participating businesses

• Cahaba Heights Witches Ride at 4 p.m.

• After-party with live music from 4 to 7 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.