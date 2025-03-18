2025 Glenwood 5K Trail Run set for Saturday, April 5

× Expand Image from Glenwood Facebook page

The third annual Glenwood 5K Trail Run is scheduled for Saturday, April 5, at the Glenwood nonprofit’s 363-acre campus near Liberty Park.

The 5K is a fundraiser for the nonprofit, which serves children, adolescents and adults with autism and other behavioral health needs. There also will be a free 1K fun run that follows paved roads.

On-site registration for the 5K starts at 7:30 a.m., and the race is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. The cost to participate is $40. To register, go to runsignup.com/Race/Events/AL/Birmingham/GlenwoodTrailRun.

Non-runners who want a race T-shirt can buy one for $25. Packets can be picked up Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 205-969-2880.