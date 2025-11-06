2025 Glasses Up for Down Syndrome event to be in Vestavia Hills Nov. 13

× Expand Photo courtesy of Down Syndrome Alabama The guest bartender for the 2024 Glasses Up for Down Syndrome event organized by Down Syndrome Alabama.

Down Syndrome Alabama, based in Vestavia Hills, is holding its Glasses Up for Down Syndrome event on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

The bourbon and spirits tasting event will be held at a “speakeasy location” in Vestavia Hills that will be provided only upon request. The time is 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The event will include tastings from Clyde May’s Whiskey, Van Gogh Vodka, Prospero Tequila and McConnell’s Irish Whiskey, plus hearty hors d’oeuvres, a signature cocktail, bottle auction, raffle, bottle ring toss, live music and more. VIP admission includes a private commemorative toast, barrel pick tasting, autographed bottle and more. Attendees must be at least 21 years old.

The cost is $100 for general admission or $200 for VIP admission.

Down Syndrome Alabama supports advocacy, connection and education for people with Down syndrome. For more information about the organization or the event, visit downsyndromealabama.org or call 205-988-0810.

