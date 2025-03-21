2025 Dogwood Prayer Breakfast set for April 22 at Vestavia Hills Civic Center

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce. Former Alabama and NFL football player Kerry Goode, left, and former Auburn basketball player Gary Godfrey, right, will be the keynote speakers along with their wives, Tanja Goode and Carol Godfrey, at the 2025 Dogwood Prayer Breakfast in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to the city’s 34th annual Dogwood Prayer Breakfast at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Tuesday, April 22.

The breakfast buffet is scheduled to start at 7 a.m., and the program begins at 7:30 a.m.

People are invited to come and pray for the city, state, country and world. Keynote speakers this year are ALS advocates Gary and Carol Godfrey and Kerry and Tanja Goode. Gary Godfrey is a former Auburn basketball player, and Kerry Goode is a former Auburn and NFL football player. Both have ALS.

The cost to attend is $30. To purchase tickets, go to business.vestaviahills.org/events. For more information, call 205-823-5011.