2025 Dogwood Luncheon & Fashion Show is scheduled for April 2

× Expand File photo Lindsey Humphreville, Melissa Day, Amanda Groce, Morgan Chat, Amy Stacy, Nicole Hardekopf, Lauren Cater, Lindsey Roebuck and Whitney McDonald attend the Dogwood Luncheon at the Vestavia Country Club on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

The Vestavia Hills Beautification Board will showcase the latest spring trends in fashion and must-have looks from local retailers at the group’s annual Dogwood Luncheon and Fashion Show.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday, April 2, at the Vestavia Country Club at 400 Beaumont Drive. Doors open at 10 a.m., and the luncheon is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

Tickets are $45 and must be purchased in advance. To buy tickets, venmo to @vh-dogwood with your name or names of attendees in the the notes section if buying multiple tickets. To purchase tickets by check, email dogwoodluncheon@gmail.com.

WBRC Fox 6 news anchor Clare Huddleston is scheduled to serve as emcee. For more information, email dogwoodluncheon@gmail.com.