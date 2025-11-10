2025 Deck the Heights Christmas celebration is this Saturday, Nov. 15

× Expand Deck the Heights

The annual Deck the Heights Christmas celebration in this Saturday, Nov. 15.

Multiple businesses and artists will be joining together in the Cahaba Heights business district to offer holiday shopping specials, pop-up shops, food samples and a variety of activities that include kids’ crafts, strolling violinists, live music, face painting, inflatables, train rides, a giant snow globe, a balloon twister, a snow machine, Santa photos and more.

The pop-up shops open at 10 a.m., and other festivities begin at 2 p.m. The Heights Express trolley makes a continuous loop to all event stops from 2 to 7 p.m., with stops at The Heights Village, Murphree’s/Little Soles, The Blue Willow/Retreat Day Spa, Flip Flops & What Nots and Leaf & Petal/El ZunZun.

Dancers from the NS Dance Studio will perform from 2 to 5 p.m., followed by Mason Music students from 5 to 6 p.m. and the band Mad Day Out from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Leashed dogs are welcome at Deck the Heights, but no pets are allowed on the trolley. Open containers are allowed in designated cups in the entertainment district.

Businesses and artists participating as pop-up shops include Jennifer Leahy, Fizzy Lemon, Happy Links, Simply Lit, A. Edge Design, Candy Trail Co., Costa Olive Oil, Beit Jewelry, Lemonade Stand, Alexandra’s Clay, Art by Quincy, Virginia Nelson, Little Bear Bakery, Candle Creations, Bastille Candles, Glazed & Confused, All the Rave Treats, Sweet Home Scones, Rhondikreations, Bee Still Honey Co., Mary Elaine Harris, Heart Strings, Homewood Candle, Gina Seibert, Brookly & Co., Ladybug Organics, Six16 Creative, Safari Stitches and Honey Beeham.