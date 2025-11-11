2025 Amanda Pair Foundation Legacy Run is Saturday, Nov. 15

× Expand Photo from Amanda Pair Foundation Facebook page Runners take off in the 2024 Amanda Pair Foundation Legacy Run in the Liberty Park community in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, in November 2024.

The fourth annual Amanda Pair Foundation Legacy Run, presented by Alabama Oncology, invites people of all ages to join a family-friendly fitness and fundraising run this Saturday morning, Nov. 15.

Events include a timed 5K, a fun run/walk, a timed mile for Liberty Park Middle School students and a virtual option for remote supporters. Proceeds benefit a memorial scholarship honoring Amanda Pair, awarded annually to a Vestavia Hills High School senior who embodies the rebel spirit with a servant heart. Last year’s run raised $34,256.

Pair served as a leader in the PTO at Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park before dying of lung cancer in June 2022, leaving behind a husband and two daughters. She played a key role during the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the few adults not employed by the school who was allowed inside to assist during the height of the pandemic.

The 5K begins at 8 a.m., and the fun run/walk and timed mile begin at 9 a.m. at 17035 Liberty Parkway.

Learn more or register at amandapair.org/legacy-run.