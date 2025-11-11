2025 Amanda Pair Foundation Legacy Run is Saturday, Nov. 15

The fourth annual Amanda Pair Foundation Legacy Run, presented by Alabama Oncology, invites people of all ages to join a family-friendly fitness and fundraising run this Saturday morning, Nov. 15.

Events include a timed 5K, a fun run/walk, a timed mile for Liberty Park Middle School students and a virtual option for remote supporters. Proceeds benefit a memorial scholarship honoring Amanda Pair, awarded annually to a Vestavia Hills High School senior who embodies the rebel spirit with a servant heart. Last year’s run raised $34,256.

Pair served as a leader in the PTO at Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park before dying of lung cancer in June 2022, leaving behind a husband and two daughters. She played a key role during the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the few adults not employed by the school who was allowed inside to assist during the height of the pandemic.

The 5K begins at 8 a.m., and the fun run/walk and timed mile begin at 9 a.m. at 17035 Liberty Parkway.

Learn more or register at amandapair.org/legacy-run.