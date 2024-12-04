2024 Vestavia Hills Christmas parade set for Sunday, Dec, 8, in Liberty Park

× Expand Staff photo The Grinch waves to the crowd at the Vestavia Hills Christmas Parade in the Liberty Park community in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021.

The city of Vestavia Hills’ official Christmas parade is set for this Sunday, Dec. 8, in Liberty Park.

The parade is scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. It will start at Liberty Park Middle School, go down Liberty Parkway and loop through the Alston Meadows neighborhood, then go back up Liberty Parkway and end at the parking lot of the softball fields.

After the parade, there will be a Party in the Park Celebration with food trucks, vendor booths, bounce houses and a visit with Santa at the softball fields.

In the event of rain, the parade will be rescheduled to Dec. 15.