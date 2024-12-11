2024 Reindeer Dash 5K & 1-mile fun run set for Dec. 21

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 2018 Reindeer Dash 6 Christy McDougal, at left, and Jessica Harden near the finish line of the 2018 Reindeer Dash 5K at Pure Fitness in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018.

The 2024 Reindeer Dash 5K and 1-mile fun run in Vestavia Hills is set for Saturday, Dec. 21.

Both runs start and end at Pure Fitness at 100 Old Town Road, Suite 100, and meander through the adjacent neighborhood. The start time for both runs is 7:30 a.m. Runners and walkers are encouraged to dress in holiday character costumes and attire. Medals that can double as holiday ornaments will be presented to all 5K and 1-mile runners and walkers.

The race is a benefit for the Grace Klein Community, a nonprofit whose aim is to provide relief to the poor, the distressed and the underprivileged, lessen community tensions, eliminate prejudice and discrimination and combat community deterioration and juvenile delinquency.

There will be coffee and snacks for race participants after the runs.

Registration costs $40 for the 5K and $30 for the 1-mile fun run and is open until midnight the night before the race. Packet pickup is at Pure Fitness from 6 a.m. to noon on Friday, Dec. 20, or starting at 7 a.m. on race day.

Parking on race day is in front of Pure Fitness in the Vestavia Bowl parking lot. See a map of the race course at mapmyrun.com/routes/view/1753250381/.

Register for the runs here.