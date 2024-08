× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia City Center

The Vestavia City Center is having a Puppy Palooza event on Saturday, Sept. 14.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be live music, kids’ activities, activities for dogs, animals for adoption and complimentary drinks.

The event is free to attend, and dogs are invited to come with their owners. The sponsors for this year’s event are Hollywood Feed, Cahaba Brewing, Blue Spring Water, Buffalo Rock, The Dog Nanny and Chopt Salad!