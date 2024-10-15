2024 Haunt the Hills is this Saturday, Oct. 19 at Wald Park

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest Attendees at the 2023 Haunt the Hills event put on by the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce at Wald Park.

The third annual Haunt the Hills trick-or-treat night is this Saturday, Oct. 19, at Wald Park on the grand lawn.

Families are invited to come out to the park in costume and go trick-or-treating at booths set up by businesses with the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce. Between 4:30 and 6 p.m., there is an opportunity to load up on candy as well as participate in a family-friendly costume contest, pumpkin decorating contest, games and inflatables.

Then at 6:30 p.m., the movie “Halloweentown” will be shown on a big screen. Families are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets to watch the movie.

“Halloweentown” is a 1998 G-rated movie that tells the story of a young girl who lives with her secret witch mother and learns that she, too, is a witch. Together, the two try to save Halloweentown from evil forces.

People who want to participate in the costume contest can pre-register here or register on site the day of the event.

Participants must check in at the Chamber of Commerce table to receive their contest number and are asked to wear their number around the park as they trick or treat. Signs will be posted around the park with the website for people to vote for their favorite costumes. Voting ends at 5:45 p.m., and participants will gather at the stage at 5:45 for a costume parade around the lawn.

People who want to participate in the pumpkin decorating contest can pre-regisster here or register on site the day of the event. Check-in will be at the Vestavia Hills Arts Council table, where contest participants will receive their number and be directed where to place their pumpkins. The pumpkins should already be carved or decorated prior to arrival, and participants will be able to take their pumpkins with them when the contest is over. Participants do not have to be present to win.

Both the costume contest and pumpkin decorating contest are free, and winners are scheduled to be announced at 6:15 p.m.