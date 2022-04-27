2 Democrats vie for House 47 seat

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Christian Coleman. Coleman, 33, graduated from Vestavia Hills High School and then earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama and a master’s degree from the University of New Orleans. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Jim Toomey Jim Toomey is a second-time challenger and in 2018 faced Republican Rep. David Wheeler, who died March 9. Prev Next

While a Republican candidate for state House District 47 had not been named as of mid-April, two Democrats will square off in the May 24 primary for the right to be on the November ballot.

Incumbent Republican Rep. David Wheeler died March 9, and the state GOP will, sometime before the general election, name someone to take his place on the ballot. Wheeler had qualified to run for re-election for the district, which includes parts of Hoover and Vestavia Hills.

For Democrat voters, they can choose between second-time challenger Jim Toomey and first-time candidate Christian Coleman.

Christian Coleman

Coleman, 33, graduated from Vestavia Hills High School and then earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama and a master’s degree from the University of New Orleans. He now spends his time as a freelance writer and a work-from-home father to two little girls.

He is running for office to bring a fresh voice to the state Legislature.

“It seems like we need generational change,” Coleman said. “People who know what it’s like raising kids, buying houses, finding jobs now.”

Coleman said much of the legislation signed these days is signaling for a cable news audience and appealing to federal issues but does nothing for the state of Alabama.

Like Toomey, Coleman wants to expand Medicaid access. He also wants to make election day a state holiday to allow more people to vote who might not be able to vote now.

While Coleman is running as a Democrat, he said he wants to be “Alabama-specific,” focusing on issues that help Alabamians and not hot-button issues that land him on MSNBC.

For example, while national Democrats talk about raising taxes on wealthier Americans, Coleman said he’d like to explore eliminating Alabama’s income tax. Florida, Texas and a handful of other states don’t have one, and if they’re doing well without it, it might be time to look at doing that for Alabama residents, he said.

With the current state of inflation and higher-than-average gas prices, Coleman floated the idea of having a holiday from the state’s gas tax until prices stabilize.

Coleman serves in the National Guard and knows many of his fellow service members are more conservative than he is.

“They’re just as Alabamian and just as important to me,” Coleman said.

Regardless of political persuasions, Coleman said everyone has similar desires for their lives.

“Everyone wants their kids to go to good schools, good-paying jobs and two weeks of vacation a year,” Coleman said.

If the money from an education lottery is apportioned well, Coleman said he would support it. Education is an important issue for him, as his wife is a teacher. Supporting teachers, as well as teacher’s unions, is important, he said.

Coleman opposes school choice, arguing that charter schools tend to turn education into a money-making endeavor.

“The welfare of each student should be primary, not making money,” Coleman said.

For more on Coleman’s campaign, visit christianforalabama.com.

Jim Toomey

Toomey challenged Wheeler in 2018, gaining just under 46% of the vote. He is running again because he believes if he wants to make change, he must have a seat at the table.

“You have to work,” Toomey said. “You have to knock on doors. … I believe I can make a difference.”

Toomey said the state of Alabama does not have enough revenue, and like Coleman, he believes the state needs to expand Medicaid. In doing so, the money received from the federal government could “save” rural hospitals and provide more jobs, he said.

While he does not have a strong opinion on the issue, Toomey wants to bring a lottery before the residents of Alabama and allow them to vote on it.

In education, it will be critical to prepare today’s students for the 21st century, Toomey said.

He believes the district is winnable, despite being a Democrat in a state controlled by a Republican supermajority, he said “I have a history of relationship building.”

Those relationship skills are important in reaching across the aisle to work together with Republicans as well as creating an environment where people can agree to disagree and not be so polarized, Toomey said.

Toomey, on his website, also states his desire to bring ethical leadership to Montgomery and protect Alabama’s drinking water.

Toomey said while he hasn’t met Coleman, he’s glad to see a young person get involved in politics, but he believes he has the best opportunity to win the seat.

For more on Toomey’s campaign, visit jimtoomeyforalabamahouse.com.