New trash routes begin

New trash routes have begun for some city residents.

After finding that there were some issues with Saturday trash pickup, the city decided earlier this year to move all Wednesday/Saturday trash routes to other days of the week. Residents with those pickup days were transitioned to either Monday/Thursday or Tuesday/Friday routes, and should have received a letter from the city in March, said the city’s communications director, Cinnamon McCulley.

New route pickups began Monday, April 5. Residents who want to know which route they are now on can visit http://bit.ly/VH-waste-collection and enter their home address.