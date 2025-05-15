New Guthrie's chicken finger restaurant opens in Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Guthrie's chicken finger restaurant at 1437 Montgomery Highway opened on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. This photo was taken on their second day open.

Guthrie’s this week opened its new 2,200-square-foot fast-food chicken finger restaurant at 1437 Montgomery Highway.

The restaurant was built on the former site of the Hardee’s restaurant between Hollywood Outdoor Living and Vestavia Bowl. The Hardee’s was torn down. The new restaurant, which opened Tuesday, will seat about 35 people, the construction superintendent said.

This is the 31st Guthrie’s in Alabama. The chain is now in 34 states.

For more information about the new location, call 205-739-2193 or visit guthrieschicken.com.