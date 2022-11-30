Magic City Nutcracker Returns to Lyric Theatre

× Expand Photo courtesy of Eric Lucky Photography. The Magic City Nutcracker performance in 2021.

Travel with Clara as she battles the Rat King and meets the Sugar Plum Fairy in a fantastic journey fitting for the Christmas season.

The Magic City Nutcracker returns to the historic Lyric Theatre in downtown Birmingham Dec. 2-4 with performances Friday night at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

There will also be a patron party and reception on Saturday night at 9:30 p.m.

More than 150 local dancers of all ages and principal guest artists Camila Rosado and Luis Victor Santana from Ballet Concierto de Puerto Rico make up the cast. Other guest artists include dancers from Samford Dance Company, Formations Dance Company and Sanspointe. The Alabama Youth Symphony will open the matinee performances with live Christmas music. The ballet is an original work by Artistic Director Stephanie Rangel, Jamie Kilgore Foust, Jamie Zarilli Grimes, Claire Kendrick, Lisa Gibbs, Rachel Singletary Gates and Whitney Renfroe.

“The Magic City Performing Arts is committed to supporting and maintaining the highest quality of artistic vision presenting this beautiful holiday tradition, the Magic City Nutcracker,” Rangel said.

Tickets are available for purchase online at Ticketmaster. For more information, visit magiccitynutcracker.org.

Magic City Nutcracker

WHERE: Lyric Theatre

WHEN: Dec. 2 at 7 p.m., Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Dec. 4 at 2 p.m.

WEB: magiccitynutcracker.com