First-time Mountain Brook author publishes a ‘fable’ for kids and adults

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of James Hollingsworth. James Hollingsworth is a first-time author and environmental professional who lives in the Cherokee Bend area. His book, “The Hardy Cobbler of Tern,” available on Amazon, is described as a “short epic tale” with appeal for both children and adults. × 2 of 2 Expand The Hardy Cobbler of Tern Cover of "The Hardy Cobbler of Tern" Prev Next

Mountain Brook resident James Hollingsworth recently published his first book, “The Hardy Cobbler of Tern,” on Amazon and calls it a “crossover story” for children and adults.

But he has another interesting way to classify “The Hardy Cobbler,” written in rhyme and illustrated by Andy Catling.

“I don’t really think of it as a book,” Hollingsworth said. “I see it more like a story or fable.”

The author also calls it a “short epic tale” about a cobbler who finds himself in a position of tremendous responsibility.

His town, called Tern, is the home of a valuable natural resource that is accidentally discovered by the town of Worthington.

Worthington’s leaders hatch a plan to control the resource by seizing Tern.

The army of Worthington then mistakes the cobbler as Tern’s leader and tells him they plan to invade.

The cobbler informs the king of Tern and proposes a plan for the town to defend itself. The king gives the cobbler permission to carry out his plan.

The story is said to examine some contemporary issues, including our use of natural resources.

It’s no surprise that Hollingsworth would write an environmental story.

He’s an environmental professional who’s a director of business development for a consulting firm.

“My expertise is in managing projects subject to evaluation under the National Environmental Policy Act,” he said.

“The Hardy Cobbler of Tern” has attracted some positive reviews.

The story “reminds each of us of the essential role we all play in the ethical use of natural resources and the dangers that abound if we do not see ourselves as part of a natural system that should be treated with sacred respect,” said Laura Folse, former CEO of BP Wind Energy.

Bran Potter, a retired professor who taught geology at The University of the South, calls Hollingsworth’s book “timeless” and a “deceptively simple morality play.”

Unlike many first-time authors, Hollingsworth said he didn’t have a lifelong desire to be a writer.

“Completing this story was less about wanting to be a writer and more about completing a project with some goals in mind,” he said.

Hollingsworth’s education wouldn’t seem to lend itself to artistic pursuits.

He earned a B.S. in natural resources at The University of the South, an M.S. in forest ecology from Auburn University and an MBA with a concentration in finance at UAB.

However, Hollingsworth has always enjoyed “right-brained hobbies,” including writing music, he said. “Maybe it balances my analytical nature.”

In creating “The Hardy Cobbler of Tern,” Hollingsworth has found that he loves writing.

However, there is “definitely more to it than meets the eye,” he said.

“The really fun part was laying it out and then filling in all the spaces,” Hollingsworth said. “The editing, revisions, rethinking and second guessing are necessities, but less enjoyable for me. Then once you think you’re finished, there’s publishing, illustration, layout, cost and the list goes on. But the process has been fun, educational and very satisfying.”

Hollingsworth and his wife, Dany, have lived in Mountain Brook for 15 years and currently reside in Cherokee Bend.

They have two daughters, Halli and Heidi, ages 16 and 13, respectively.

The author also grew up in Cherokee Bend and attended Mountain Brook Junior High and The Altamont School.

“The Hardy Cobbler of Tern” Kindle Edition is available at amazon.com for $7.99. The paperback is $14.99.

Previous Page 1 (Results 1 - 10 ) Next