Zoom Basic Training
to
Virtual Vestavia Hills, Alabama
Experience the online classroom by understanding Zoom. Come and learn tips on how to use Zoom as OLLI at UA members guide you through the basics in a one-hour training session. Free and open to the community. Pre-registrations is required: select your date (1 session). Call 205-348-6482 to register. See olli.ua.edu for all OLLI education programs for adults offered through Zoom.
Info
Virtual Vestavia Hills, Alabama
Education & Learning, events