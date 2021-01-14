Zoom Basic Training

to

Virtual Vestavia Hills, Alabama

Experience the online classroom by understanding Zoom. Come and learn tips on how to use Zoom as OLLI at UA members guide you through the basics in a one-hour training session. Free and open to the community. Pre-registrations is required: select your date (1 session). Call 205-348-6482 to register. See olli.ua.edu for all OLLI education programs for adults offered through Zoom.

Info

Virtual Vestavia Hills, Alabama
Education & Learning, events
205-348-6482
to
Google Calendar - Zoom Basic Training - 2021-01-14 13:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Zoom Basic Training - 2021-01-14 13:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Zoom Basic Training - 2021-01-14 13:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Zoom Basic Training - 2021-01-14 13:30:00 ical