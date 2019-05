Wednesday, June 12: Zensdays With Darla - Renaissance Style Zentangle

12 p.m. – 1 p.m. Makerspace

Certified Zentangle Teacher and local artist Darla Williamson will be working in our Makerspace from 11am-1pm and offering Zentangle classes from 12-1. Zentangle is an easy, relaxing, and fun way to create beautiful images by drawing structured patterns. For Teens and Adults, ages 13+. Registration is required, call 205-978-4678. Curious about Zentangle? Visit Darla's website: tangledstones.com