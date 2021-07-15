YMCA of Greater Birmingham Virtual Job Fair for YMCA Afterschool Academy Counselors

Birmingham, Alabama – Are you 19 or older and ready to work? Register now for our upcoming Virtual Job Fair and learn about Afterschool Academy Counselor positions available with the YMCA of Greater Birmingham. After a group presentation, you will have the opportunity to apply for the position and be interviewed during the job fair.

REGISTER NOW – YMCA VIRTUAL JOB FAIR – YMCABham.org/careers

A job can be so much more than a paycheck. When you work for the Y, you’re helping to empower young people, improve health and well-being, and inspire action in our community. We currently have openings for Afterschool Academy Counselors. Apply today! www.ymcabham.org/careers

Come to work knowing that what you do each day positively affects the lives of the people in your community. You see, working at the Y is more than a job— it’s an opportunity for you to better yourself, while bettering others. The YMCA is one of the largest nonprofits in the U.S., driven by our cause of strengthening community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

About the YMCA of Greater Birmingham

The YMCA of Greater Birmingham is a charitable organization dedicated to making our community a healthier place to live. Throughout the Greater Birmingham area, the Y is engaged in every neighborhood, nurturing the potential of children and teens, improving the community’s health and well-being, and providing opportunities to give back and support others. That’s why we focus on our work in three areas: Youth Development, Healthy Living, and Social Responsibility. Learn more about the YMCA of Greater Birmingham at ymcabham.org.