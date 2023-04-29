YMCA of Greater Birmingham hosting Healthy Kids Day® across 7 metro locations!

Free and open to the community, this annual event features a variety of family-friendly activities to encourage healthy kids, healthy families and a healthy start to the summer season.

Photo and video opportunities will be plentiful as families in the metro Birmingham area come together for crafts, STEM projects, fitness classes, swimming, contests and more! Branch leadership will be on-site to give interviews.

See the schedule below:

Alabaster YMCA : 10 a.m.-12 p.m. (117 Plaza Circle, Alabaster 35007)

: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. (117 Plaza Circle, Alabaster 35007) Greystone YMCA : 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (5414 US-280, Birmingham 35242)

: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (5414 US-280, Birmingham 35242) Hoover YMCA : 9 a.m.-11 a.m. (2250 AL-150, Hoover 35244)

: 9 a.m.-11 a.m. (2250 AL-150, Hoover 35244) Mountain Brook YMCA : 10 a.m.-12 p.m. (2401 20th Pl S, Birmingham 35223)

: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. (2401 20th Pl S, Birmingham 35223) Pelham YMCA : 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (2610 Pelham Pkwy, Pelham 35124)

: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (2610 Pelham Pkwy, Pelham 35124) Shades Valley YMCA : 9 a.m.-12 p.m. (3551 Montgomery Hwy, Homewood 35209)

: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. (3551 Montgomery Hwy, Homewood 35209) Trussville YMCA: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (5920 Valley Road, Trussville 35173)

Sponsored by Eggland’s Best, Healthy Kids Day’s mission is to turn fun and play into lifelong memories.