Yale Whiffenpoofs Concert
to
Vestavia Hills United Methodist 2061 Kentucky Avenue, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
The Yale Whiffenpoofs are the oldest collegiate a cappella in the Western Hemisphere. They have been featured on television shows such as “The Sing Off”, “West Wing”, “Glee”, and “Hell’s Kitchen”. Having performed at venues such as the Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the Kennedy Center, the Whiffenpoofs showcase a diverse repertoire of genres from vocal jazz to folk pop to Broadway hits.
Info
Vestavia Hills United Methodist 2061 Kentucky Avenue, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Concerts & Live Music, events