Yale Whiffenpoofs Concert in Birmingham

The Whiffenpoofs are the oldest collegiate a cappella group in the Western Hemisphere. Since their founding in 1909, the Whiffenpoofs have brought our diverse repertoire of vocal jazz, folk, pop, and Broadway hits to more than two hundred audiences each year across all 6 inhabited continents. In past years, the ‘Whiffs’ have sung for Presidents Obama, Bush (41 and 43), Clinton, and Reagan, and at venues including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and the Kennedy Center. They’ve even been featured on television shows such as “The Sing Off,” “The West Wing,” and “Glee.”

The Whiffenpoofs will be performing in Birmingham as part of their series of hometown tours, where the Whiffs travel to each members hometown. Jason, a current Bass singer in the Whiffs, graduated from Vestavia Hills High School in 2021 and participated in the VHHS's show choir and a cappella group (Just Singin'). You can buy tickets to the concert @whiffenpoofs.com/concerts.