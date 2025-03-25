Yale Whiffenpoofs Concert in Birmingham

Birmingham native Jason Han is bringing the Whiffenpoofs to his hometown! Since their founding in 1909, the Whiffenpoofs have brought their diverse repertoire of vocal jazz, folk, pop, and Broadway hits to more than two hundred audiences each year across all 6 inhabited continents. In past years, the ‘Whiffs’ have sung for Presidents Obama, Bush (41 and 43), Clinton, and Reagan, and at venues including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and the Kennedy Center. They've even been featured on television shows such as “The Sing Off,” “The West Wing,” and “Glee.”

